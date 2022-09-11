Belize Hosts the 244th Regional Board Meeting of COCESNA

The Central American Corporation of Aero Navigation Services (COCESNA) Regional Board of Directors held its 244th Ordinary Meeting in Belize from September 8 to 9, 2022, in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye.

The meeting provided the opportunity for the official approval of a new, top-of-the-line $8-million Primary radar for Belize. This Primary radar will be an upgrade to the Secondary radar that is presently operational. It will have the capacity to not only improve aviation safety in Belize but will also provide meteorological data and maritime surveillance. The radar will also be able to detect non-cooperating aircraft and assist in the fight against narco-trafficking in Belize and the region.

During his remarks, Hon. Andre Perez, Minister of Blue Economy and Civil Aviation, said, “Belize is poised in a highly favorable position at this time. We are assuming our rightful place around the table and taking a leadership role in the decisions that impact our country and our region.”

All Central American member countries attended the high-level meeting, which saw the approval of technical support that will be contingent on Belize as it prepares for its second audit by the International Civil Aviation Organization in 2023.

The next meeting of the COCESNA Board is scheduled to be held in Montreal, Canada, during the 41st International Civil Aviation Organization General Assembly, which will be held from September 27 to October 7, 2022.

Hon. Andre Perez was accompanied at the meeting by Kennedy Carrillo, Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Blue Economy and Civil Aviation.

