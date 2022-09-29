Ministry of Blue Economy and Civil Aviation to Participate in the 41st Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization

The Ministry of Blue Economy and Civil Aviation and their partners at the Department of Civil Aviation are set to attend the 41st Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Montreal, Canada.

ICAO, a specialized agency of the United Nations, was established in 1944 to promote the safe and orderly development of international civil aviation throughout the world. It sets standards and regulations necessary for aviation safety, security and facilitation, efficiency, and economic development of air transport as well as to improve the environmental performance of aviation.

From September 27 to October 7, 2022, International Civil Aviation Organization will be hosting its 41st General Assembly where representatives from its 193 member states will gather to forge policy for the next triennium. This year, Belize looks forward to promoting policy regarding unruly passengers aboard aircraft, cybersecurity, gender equality, economic development, and environmental protection.

Also key on Belize’s agenda is its support for the participation of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in International Civil Aviation Organization and all its important decision-making processes. Belize notes that Taiwan plays a crucial role in international aviation activities as in 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, its airspace managed 1.85 million flights which moved a total of 72 million travellers. In 2021, Taiwan saw the movement of 2.92 million tons of cargo through its airspace, much of which was vital to the COVID-19 recovery process. Besides discussing global policy, Belize intends to have discussions that will continue to formalize its home-grown initiatives set out in its strategic plan as well as others such as the airport hub city recently proposed to Cabinet.

Minister Perez will be joined by Ms. Kennedy Carrillo, Chief Executive Officer, Ministry of Blue Economy and Civil Aviation; Mr. Nigel Carter, Director of Civil Aviation; Mr. Ellis Gideon, Deputy Director of Civil Aviation; Ms. Ronise Caliz, Chief Operations Officer, Belize Department of Civil Aviation; Col. (Ret’d) Andrew Kelly, Head of Aviation Security, Belize Department of Civil Aviation.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS