Belize Attends 41st International Civil Aviation Organization Assembly

Hon. Andre Perez, Minister of Blue Economy and Civil Aviation, is currently heading a delegation from his ministry at the 41st International Civil Aviation Organization Assembly in Montreal, Canada.

The delegation held its first two high-level bilateral sessions today. Minister Perez and his team met with Dr. Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment of Singapore. A central topic was Singapore’s support for the development of the Belize Airport Hub City, particularly the cargo hub, and noted that an exploratory visit is imminent. Also discussed was Singapore’s continued support for capacity building for the technical staff of the Belize Department of Civil Aviation. The Singapore delegation also expressed their interest in strengthening their food security, which could further support the demand for a logistics hub.

Minister Perez also met with His Excellency Mr. Jassim Bin Saif Bin Ahmed Al Sulaiti, Minister of Transport of Qatar. Discussions included support for the Belize Airport Hub concept as well as a feasibility study and transition plan for the devolution of the Belize Department of Civil Aviation to a Civil Aviation Authority. The meeting concluded with the signing of an air services agreement to facilitate air transport activities between the two countries.

Minister Perez is joined by Kennedy Carrillo, CEO in the Ministry of Blue Economy and Civil Aviation; Nigel Carter, Director of the Belize Department of Civil Aviation; and Roniece Caliz, Chief Operations Officer in Belize Department of Civil Aviation.

