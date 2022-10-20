Foreign Minister Bids Farewell to Qatar’s Outgoing Chargé D’affaires

Hon. Eamon Courtenay, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration, bid farewell to Mr. Tariq Al-Othman, Chargé d’affaires at the Embassy of Qatar in El Salvador, accredited to Belize.

Hon. Courtenay thanked Mr. Al-Othman for laying the foundation to strengthen and expand amicable ties between Belize and Qatar. During his tenure, Qatar and Belize saw the strengthening of the legal framework with the negotiations of several cooperation agreements covering areas such as education, visa waiver, air services, news exchange, housing and culture. The Air Services Agreement was signed in October 2021, followed by the Memorandum of Understanding for the Establishment of Political Consultations in June 2022. Mr. Al-Othman was also instrumental in arranging a successful visit to Belize by a delegation from Qatar headed by the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar during which the first political consultation meeting was convened between both countries.

The minister honoured the efforts of Mr. Al Othman by presenting him with a Key of Friendship for his accomplishments and willingness in engaging with Belize and wished him every success on his next assignment.

