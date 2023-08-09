Belize Signs Technical Cooperation MOU with Singapore’s Civil Aviation Authority

Kennedy Carrillo, CEO in the Ministry of Blue Economy and Civil Aviation, and Nigel Carter, Director of Civil Aviation, participated in a one-week Aviation Leaders Programme in Public Policy course at the Singapore Aviation Academy from July 31 to August 4, 2023. The course is sponsored by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore.

The intensive course provided opportunities to gain important knowledge on sustainable air hubs, digital transformation in aviation, crisis management in aviation, policymaking and governance, and airlines economics, among other topics. The course also provided an opportunity to visit a Sustainable Fuel Aviation Refinery and Changi Airport, one of the most modern and technologically advanced airports in the world.

While in Singapore, a memorandum of understanding was also signed between the Belize Department of Civil Aviation and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore for the provision of additional capacity-building opportunities, as well as technical support for the completion of prioritized projects. Those include the Belize Air Hub and the introduction of the Belize Civil Aviation Authority.

CEO Carrillo and Director Carter expressed their gratitude to the people and government of the city-state of Singapore on behalf of the people and Government of Belize.

