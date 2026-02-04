Guyana President’s State Visit Strengthens Bilateral Cooperation with Belize

President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, concluded a state visit to Belize on Tuesday, February 3rd, marking a significant step in strengthening cooperation between the two CARICOM nations. Highlights of the visit included President Ali addressing parliamentarians at a joint sitting of the House of Representatives, touring Belize’s agricultural sector, and the signing of four Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs). The agreements aim to deepen collaboration across defence and security, education and skills development, tourism, digital transformation and artificial intelligence, and investment opportunities.

President Ali, leader of the oil-rich South American nation and a member of CARICOM, arrived in Belize on Sunday, February 2nd, accompanied by Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hugh Todd, and a delegation of investors and business leaders. Following customary official military protocols, Her Excellency Froyla Tzalam, Governor General of Belize, hosted a welcome reception on Sunday evening.

On Monday, President Ali addressed a joint sitting of the House of Representatives in Belmopan. The occasion also marked the first time parliamentarians and members of the public convened in the newly renovated National Assembly. Prime Minister Honourable John Briceño highlighted the significance of the MOUs signed during the visit.

“They provide a solid basis for deeper collaboration in areas of mutual benefit. We offer our experience in tourism as you build your tourism product in the land of many waters,” Briceño said. “Our geographic similarities provide scope for knowledge sharing. Our expertise in agriculture will be made available, and educational opportunities explored. Your experience in digitisation will help us in our own efforts in this regard.”



Prime Minister Briceño added that Belize and Guyana can do much more together to achieve their shared ambition of helping to feed CARICOM as leading agricultural producers.

In his address, President Ali referenced the territorial challenges faced by both nations, pointing to Venezuela’s claim over parts of Guyana and Guatemala’s claim on Belize. “These challenges have demanded sustained attention, absorbed resources, and created uncertainty with consequences for economic and social progress,” President Ali said.

He also highlighted shared regional threats, including climate change, energy and food insecurity, and transnational crime. “Transnational crime, including the illicit trafficking of drugs, weapons, and people, undermines stability,” he noted. President Ali concluded by emphasizing that despite these challenges, both countries must continue to preserve their sovereignty while adapting to a changing global environment.

Leader of the Opposition, Honourable Tracy Panton, described President Ali’s remarks as inspiring. “I hope our government took note,” she said.

Following the parliamentary sitting, Prime Minister Briceño accompanied President Ali on visits to the western farming community of Spanish Lookout and the Santander sugarcane operation, where they toured agricultural facilities.

President Ali departed Belize on Tuesday and was given a warm farewell by Amalia Mai, Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with a Belize Defence Force Honour Guard.