Caye Note: First Annual Baby Health Clinic

The public is invited to partake in the First Annual Baby Health Clinic to be held on Tuesday, October 10th from 8AM to 5PM at Oasis Spa. Moms will be taught techniques to help babies with sleeping patterns, crying problems, dietary issues, vomiting and fussiness. These soft and gentle relaxation techniques are proven to be effective. The course targets moms of babies from newborn to one year old. The clinic will be led by baby specialists Daniel Pigeon, Registered Nurse, Certified Pediatric Massage Therapist and Licensed Massage Therapist. Limited spaces available, contact 631-6970 for further details. For more information or testimonial visit www.musclepainexpert.com.

