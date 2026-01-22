Belize on Alert Following Measles Outbreak in Neighbouring Guatemala

Belize is on alert and urging the public to review their vaccination status following confirmed measles cases in neighbouring Guatemala. According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW), more than a dozen measles cases have been confirmed in Guatemalan departments bordering Belize, including Petén and Izabal.

Dr. Natalia Beer, Maternal and Child Health Technical Advisor at the MOHW, said Belize has been on alert since January 9th through the International Health Regulations system. She warned that measles is one of the most contagious viral diseases and stressed that vaccination remains the only effective form of protection. Dr. Beer noted that Belize’s immunisation coverage remains below the recommended 95% threshold, highlighting the need for stronger community-wide protection.

The MOHW provides the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine at 12 months and 18 months of age, while older children and adults receive the MR vaccine. Dr. Beer also encouraged travellers to ensure their vaccinations are up to date. “If you don’t recall whether you were vaccinated or do not have documentation to prove it, just get the vaccine,” she advised.

Measles spreads through the air and can remain suspended in a room for up to two hours after an infected person leaves. Early symptoms include fever, followed by the appearance of a rash; the virus can spread up to 4 days before the rash develops. Health officials warn that measles can lead to serious long-term complications, including rare but fatal brain conditions years after infection. Dr. Beer referenced a case in the United Kingdom in which a young woman died at the age of 18 due to complications linked to measles she contracted as a child. “This is something that could have been prevented with a vaccine costing less than a dollar,” she said.

No cases have been reported in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. Island residents are encouraged to visit the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II for information about measles vaccination. The island health department urges parents and guardians across the Cayes to keep their children’s immunizations up to date and advises travelers to ensure they are vaccinated before travel.

Belize reported measles cases in 2025, with detections between March and May. There are currently no confirmed new outbreaks in the country. However, the MOHW says it remains vigilant, as gaps in immunization coverage leave the country vulnerable. Measles outbreaks continue to be reported in Mexico, Canada, and the United States, increasing the risk of exposure from unvaccinated travelers.