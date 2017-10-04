PC Nestor Campos is September’s Officer of the Month

On Friday, September 29th, the San Pedro Police Formation awarded the title of Officer of the Month for September 2017 to Police Constable (PC) Nestor Campos. Presenting the award were Officer in Charge of the Coastal Executive Unit, Superintendent Henry Jemmott and Area Representative, Honorable Manuel Heredia Junior. For his hard work and determination, PC Campos received a commemorative certificate as well as a monetary gift.

In May 2017, PC Campos was assigned to man the North Ambergris Caye Police Substation. Since then, Campos has demonstrated commitment to his policing duties. “We decided to award him as Officer of the Month for his good work in managing the booth north of the San Pedro Town. PC Campos has also been conducting great community policing with the residents of Northern Ambergris Caye. We believe that his efforts has assisted the community in minimizing incidents of crime,” said Jemmott.

PC Campos graciously accepted the award and is looking forward to continue working with the North Ambergris Caye community.

The substation is open from 7AM to 7PM daily and can be reached at 667-4220 or 226-2022 to report any criminal activity in the area. The San Pedro Sun congratulates PC Campos on an excellent job and encourages all other officers attached to the San Pedro Police Foundation to follow in his footsteps.

