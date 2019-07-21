Police Report: Kept Unlicensed Firearm

On July 17, 2019, about 2:30 p.m., whilst police were conducting a joint operation, they visited the Sundiver Beach Resort, San Pedro Town and searched a room belonging to the owner of the resort, Dennis Brain McCully. During the search police discovered (1) .25 pistol with serial number 69485, (1) .22 revolver and (6) .22 live round of ammunition. Present during the search were, Dennis Brain McCully 57-year-old, American Businessman and Mary Patricia McCully 58-year-old, American Businesswoman, both of San Pedro Town. The McCully's could not produce a license for any of the firearms. As a result, police formally arrested and charged Dennis Brain McCully and Mary Patricia McCully for the offence of Kept Firearm without having been granted a gun license.

