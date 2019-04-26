Police Report: 2.5 kilos of Cannabis Found

Around 9AM on Thursday, April 25th, San Pedro Police was made aware of a large square parcel by the cemetery on the beach side in downtown San Pedro. When police arrived at the scene, they opened and discovered suspected cannabis. The parcel was then taken to the police station where it was weighed amounting to approximately 2.5 kilos. No one was found in the immediate area of the discovery, thus, no one was arrested and the item was labelled and deposited as ‘Found Property.’

