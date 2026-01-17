Proposed Thirteenth Amendment Withdrawn

The nationwide campaign to promote the proposed Thirteenth Amendment failed to gain public support and was subsequently withdrawn. Government officials have indicated, however, that an alternative approach to addressing crime is under consideration.

The proposed amendment sought to allow for the declaration of “special areas” to prevent, detect, or control crime. The proposal sparked widespread concern among Belizeans, particularly over potential human rights abuses, the expanded use of States of Emergency, and the concentration of power without sufficient checks and balances.

Speaking to the media, Ella Waight, President of the National Trade Union Congress of Belize (NTUCB), said her organization strongly opposed the proposal, arguing that it would negatively impact ordinary Belizeans rather than make communities safer.

“The concern is that we did not see it fixing or being a solution to crime, especially in Belize City,” Waight said. “To us, it would have been a detriment to regular citizens. We brought this concern to the Prime Minister.”

According to Waight, Prime Minister John Briceño indicated that the matter will no longer be pursued as a constitutional amendment. Instead, changes are expected to the Criminal Code, requiring States of Emergency to obtain approval from the National Security Council. Waight described this approach as more progressive and inclusive, ensuring greater oversight.

“Regular citizens should not be caught up in States of Emergency when they are conducting their day-to-day business,” she added.

Waight said the Prime Minister disclosed this during a meeting with the NTUCB in December, at which union representatives raised concerns and reservations about the proposed amendment. She explained that the issue was openly discussed, with union members outlining their doubts, offering suggestions, and seeking greater clarity. The discussions also addressed broader constitutional and governance concerns raised by the union’s membership.

At this time, the government has not yet outlined the alternative measures that will replace the withdrawn Thirteenth Amendment proposal.