Ambergris Caye represented at the Belize District Finals Primary School Volleyball Tournament

The San Pedro Roman Catholic School (SPRCS) male and female volleyball teams represented Ambergris Caye at the District elimination on Thursday, February 15th in Belize City. The District Finals were held at the Stars Gym in the Belize City where SPRCS, Burrell Boom Methodist, Belize Elementary School, Holy Redeemer School, and Hummingbird Elementary School competed for a chance to represent the Belize District at the National Tournament to be held on Friday, February 23rd in Orange Walk Town.

The first games were in the female division between Belize Elementary and Burrell Boom. Belize Elementary easily overcame their opponent 25-7 and 25-4. The following game saw the male volleyball team from Holy Redeemer School defeating Burrell Boom 25-6 and 25-14.

Another game in the female category was between SPRCS facing the girls from Hummingbird Elementary. The island girls fought hard but were not able to steal the victory and at the end of the game they fell short. Hummingbird Elementary won 25-13 and 25-7. In the second game in the male division, the SPRCS boys lost against Belize Elementary 25-4 and 25-12.

The championship game for females was played between Hummingbird Elementary and Belize Elementary School. Belize Elementary was no match for the female team from Hummingbird Elementary who won their ticket to Nationals with a final score of 25-11 and 25-5.

In the male category, Belize Elementary defeated Holy Redeemer in a best out of three sets, 21-25, 25-18, 15-10.

Representing the Belize District at the National Primary School Volleyball tournament will be the female team of Hummingbird Elementary and the male team from Belize Elementary School.

The SPRCS would like to extend thanks to the principal, teachers, and parents who supported the team. The San Pedro Sun takes this opportunity to commend SPRCS male and female teams for representing the island at the District level competition.

Related Articles San Pedro Roman Catholic School to compete at the volleyball district finals

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS