National Sports Council sponsors Track Suits for Belize Powerlifting Athletes competing at the North American Regional Powerlifting Championship (NAPF 2023) in the Cayman Islands

The National Sports Council of Belize (NSC) held a brief ceremony on July 19th, at the Marion Jones Conference Room with athletes of the Belize Powerlifting Association (BPA). The event marked the donation of track suits for the national team of powerlifting athletes who are traveling to represent Belize at the North American Powerlifting Association (NAPF 2023) regional powerlifting championship scheduled for August 6th to 12th in the Cayman Islands.

Team Belize Powerlifting representing at NAPF 2023 Championships has a total of 18 athletes, plus the coaching and chaperone staff. To date, this is the largest Belize contingency representing Belize in the sport of powerlifting. The team comprises of 5 sub-juniors athletes between the ages of 14 to 18 (4 females, 1 male), 2 male juniors (19-23 years), 8 open division (24 to 39 year olds) four females and 4 males, and 3 female athletes in the Master division (40+).

Director of Sports, Ms. Iris Centeno commented “The NSC understands the significance of the Track Suits and its impact on athlete performance and confidence. As such, the NSC is thrilled to extend its support. This donation not only reflects our commitment to promoting athleticism but also acknowledges the hard work and dedication demonstrated by our athletes who represent Belize on the international stage.”

The NSC remains committed to nurturing sporting talent across the nation and will continue to support our athletes as they strive for excellence in their respective disciplines.

Mr. Khalid Usher, President of BPA expressed his gratitude stating “On behalf of the BPA and our athletes, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to the NSC for this generous donation. The track suits symbolize unity and support from our nation, as we compete against some of the best powerlifters in our region.” The NAPF Championships are renowned for gathering the most exceptional powerlifting athletes from across North America, showing their strength, discipline, and dedication to the sport. The International Powerlifting Federation (IPF) affiliated event attracts approximately 350 athletes, coaches, handlers and support staff over the 7-day period. Athletes represented are from Canada, Mexico, USA, the Caribbean and Central America. With this year’s event being hosted in the Cayman Islands, the competition is set to be fiercer than ever and Belize is proud to be a part of such an esteemed event. This is the third year Belize is representing at this prestigious event.

We encourage all Belizeans to rally behind our powerlifting team as they embark on this journey to the Cayman Islands. Your support and encouragement play a crucial role in motivating our athletes to achieve their best and bring pride to Belize. Best of luck Team Belize!

