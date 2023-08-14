Island powerlifter Mary Gonzalez-Rodriguez returns with Gold and Silver

Mary Gonzalez-Rodriguez is back on her island home after competing in the North American Powerlifting Association (NAPF) championship held in the Cayman Islands from August 7th through the 12th. Rodriguez was part of a delegation led by the Belize Powerlifting Association (BPA), representing the country well. Competing in the Master 1 84kg category, Rodriguez made San Pedro Ambergris Caye proud after nabbing gold when she deadlifted 424.38 pounds. She also won three silver medals in the bench press, back squats, and overall standings.

The NAPF competition saw athletes from across the region, including Canada and the USA. On August 10th, Rodriguez was recognized for her winnings after an outstanding performance. It was a moment witnessed by many Belizeans back home and a significant milestone for the island athlete. Followers on the island, including the San Pedro Town Council, congratulated Rodriguez following the award ceremony. No stranger to powerlifting, Rodriguez is a national champion after landing first place in the annual National Powerlifting Competition in February 2023 at the St. John’s College Junior College Gymnasium in Belize City. Organized by the BPA, she competed in the 84+ kg category, squatting a final 390 lbs, benching 190 lbs, and deadlifting 415 lbs. She returned to the island with the Best Female Lifter 2023 title. The win qualified her for the NAPF competition in the Cayman Islands.

Upon returning to San Pedro on Sunday, August 13th, Rodriguez said that the journey in the sport continues. There is much to be done and to be achieved. She said that training will continue to prepare her for future competitions.

Overall, the Belizean delegation brought home 41 medals. The team was recognized by family and friends at home and the Government of Belize. Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations, Honourable Anthony Mahler, congratulated the team for setting new records at the competition. On the other hand, Minister of Sports Honourable Rodwell Ferguson thanked Team Belize for their outstanding performance. He also acknowledged everyone who supported the group of athletes in making the trip to the Cayman Islands possible.

We join our community in congratulating our island champion!

