Chef Chris Aycock brings sushi to Grand Caribe Resort

On January 1st the Grand Caribe Resort family opened the doors to their newest restaurant, Aqua. With a culinary team lead by notable island chef, Chris Aycock, Aqua has brought an elevated seafood dining experience to north Ambergris Caye. Serving Japanese style sushi with a Caribbean twist every Wednesdays and Fridays, visitors and locals are welcomed to enjoy a dining experience unlike no other.

From blackened shrimp salads to local charred octopus, Chef Aycock creates each dish to satisfy even the most discerning palates. Nevertheless, his true mastery in the kitchen shines during Aqua’s Sushi Nights. Accompanied by his sous chef, born and raised islander Samuel Gonzalez, the team puts on a show creating unique sushi rolls and nigiri platter right in front of their customers. A favorite is the Voodoo roll – tempura shrimp, crab mix and pickled jalapenos topped with blackened tuna, masago, tempura crunchies, green onions, and eel sauce. For those nigari lovers, Aqua offers Monkfish, tuna, shrimp, albacore, saba mackerel, and even surf clam.

Of course, no meal is complete without an accompanying drink and chef Aycock has created several refreshing cocktails with locally sourced ingredients. Drinks like the Passion Fruit Mai Tai and The White Walker made with fresh lemongrass pair well with the restaurant’s food theme.

Aqua is located about 1.5 miles north of the Sir Barry Bowen Bridge on the Grand Caribe Resort Compound, on the third floor of the building that houses Beach Basket and Rain Restaurant and Rooftop Terrace. There are open Monday to Sunday from 5:30PM to 10PM with sushi being served on Wednesdays and Fridays only. For reservations contact 226-4001 or email [email protected]

