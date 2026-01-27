Reef Haven Belize Opens as a New-All Inclusive Sanctuary on the Barrier Reef

Press Release – Ambergris Caye, Belize: A new sanctuary has arrived along the Belize Barrier Reef. Reef Haven Belize, a thoughtfully reimagined all-inclusive retreat, has officially opened its doors, welcoming travelers seeking a slower pace, deeper connection, and immersion in nature and culture.

Designed as a laid-back coastal haven surrounded by sea, tropical greenery, and open sky, Reef Haven Belize invites guests to Pause. Breathe. Belong.—a philosophy rooted in presence, simplicity, and the warmth of Belizean hospitality. The resort is centered on meaningful, experience-led moments that invite guests to unplug, connect, and stay grounded in the present.

Situated just offshore from Ambergris Caye, Reef Haven Belize offers 55 thoughtfully designed one and two-bedroom suites with garden or oceanfront views, along with a single, three-bedroom oceanfront penthouse. Each space is intentionally designed to reflect the natural surroundings, creating a sense of calm and effortless comfort throughout the stay.

Reef Haven Belize’s all-inclusive experience centers on connection—to nature, culture, and self—through immersive, experience-led programming. Guests are invited to begin their days with sunrise guided meditation, yoga, and family yoga sessions, stay active with pickleball and workouts at the Burn Box fitness gym, and engage in Belizean cultural traditions through Garifuna drumming and hands-on culinary and mixology experiences, including ceviche demonstrations designed to let guests bring a taste of Belize home. Wellness continues at K’IN Spa, where signature treatments incorporate cultural elements such as copal and locally inspired rituals. Guests who book directly through the resort’s website enjoy a complimentary spa treatment as part of their all-inclusive stay. Evenings unfold with bonfires, s’mores, and relaxed communal gatherings under the stars.

“Our programming is designed to feel natural, not scheduled—whether it’s moving with the sun through morning meditation, learning the rhythms of Garifuna drumming, or gathering around a bonfire at night. These are the moments that help guests slow down, connect, and truly stay present.” said Ravey Sanchez, General Manager.

Located directly along the Belize Barrier Reef, the second-largest reef system in the world—Reef Haven Belize is the closest all-inclusive resort to the reef, offering guided snorkel excursions that place guests moments from one of the most biodiverse marine environments on the planet. Additional amenities include two outdoor swimming pools, loungers and cabanas, family-friendly programming, a welcome drink upon arrival, and round-trip boat transfers for a seamless arrival and departure experience from San Pedro.

Dining at Reef Haven Belize highlights locally inspired flavors and relaxed coastal cuisine. Salt & Stone serves artisan-made breakfast, lunch, and dinner with vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Driftwood Grill offers open-air beachfront dining, while Reefline Deck features light daytime fare including fresh ceviches and poke bowls. Ember Yard hosts intimate evening dinners, private dining experiences, fire-based cooking, and Garifuna cultural nights. Guests can also enjoy Sand Bar, Haven Bar, and the Swim-Up Bar, each offering handcrafted cocktails. In-room dining is available daily from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

“Travelers today are seeking more than just a place to stay—they’re looking for experiences that feel real, grounded, and unhurried,” said Scott McArdle, Vice President of Hospitality. “Reef Haven Belize was created to reflect that shift. From being surrounded by nature to engaging in local culture and reef experiences, our goal is to create space for guests to slow down, reconnect, and truly feel present.”

Accessible by boat following a short flight to San Pedro from Belize City, Reef Haven Belize offers an all-inclusive escape that blends natural beauty, cultural immersion, and a genuine sense of belonging—where every stay invites guests to pause, breathe, and belong.

To learn more or to book a stay, visit reefhavenbelize.com.