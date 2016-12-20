FCCA and BTB host annual children’s holiday party in Belize City

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) partnered up with the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) once again to host their annual Christmas Party on Friday, December 16th. Held at the Fort Street Tourism Village in Belize City, the party was well-attended by 200 students from eight different schools, along with their teachers. This celebration definitely brought the Christmas spirit to the students, as they were made to feel more than special.

The staff of the Norwegian Pearl and BTB treated the special guests to refreshments and food. While the DJ hyped up the room with the latest songs, Ozzy the Clown offered entertainment by way of balloon art, creating hats and animals for the excited kids. The staff also distributed Christmas goody bags for the kids to enjoy. Afterwards, the children had several opportunities to play games for prizes and even get their face painted.

Near the end of the party, the staff of the Norwegian Pearl Cruise line took on the role of Santa’s helpers, as they passed gifts to Santa so he could distribute them to the girls and boys. There were very big smiles on the boys’ and girls’ faces as they opened and played with their gifts. More games were on the agenda, and teachers had the chance to be in the spotlight with a hula-hoop competition.

According to Entertainment Director of the Norwegian Pearl, Juan Carlos Sanchez, the party is all about giving back to Belize and the community. “We are not able to spend Christmas at our home, but we are given the privilege and opportunity to celebrate the holidays with other families from Belize. This celebration is our way to say thank you, and spread the love to the children,” said Sanchez.

The party was a complete success, and all children, teachers, staff members, and invited guests had a blast! After the FCCA thanked everyone for attending, the party ended with train ride for all of the students.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS