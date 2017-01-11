New Transport Board appointed for Caye Caulker

A new Traffic Control Committee was appointed in Caye Caulker Village on Monday, January 9th. Attending an inauguration ceremony held at the Caye Caulker Village Council office, was Minister of Transports and National Emergency Management, Honourable Edmond Castro, who appointed the five member committee.

The new traffic control committee will be responsible for authorizing approvals of all vehicle licenses on the island. As a result they will monitor the importation of vehicles (golf carts) to the island in an attempt to address traffic issues.

Ruth Dawson has been named Chairperson. Other committee members are CEO in the Ministry of Transport, Ruth Meighan, Chief Transport Officer, Tirsio Galvez, Caye Caulker Chairlady Enelda Rosado and Miguel Angel Neal from the Caye Caulker Village Council.

A similar committee was appointed on Ambergris Caye with the same responsibility on November 1, 2016. The new transport board known as the Ambergris Caye Traffic Control Committee was also appointed by Minister Castro, and not by Minister Manuel Heredia as previously reported.

Related Articles New San Pedro Traffic Board Appointed

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS