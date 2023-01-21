Island retiree dies in elevator accident at San Pedro hotel

Police are investigating the death of Belizean American retiree Joy Quyle in San Pedro Town. Quyle lost her life after the elevator in which she was descending from the fourth floor of Serenity Shores, located south of San Pedro, suddenly fell to the first floor at high speed. The initial investigation suggests that the elevator chain broke. According to paramedics, she suffered severe injuries and was transported to Belize City, but unfortunately succumbed while receiving medical attention.

According to an official report, at about 12:50PM, police responded to a hotel on the island, where they observed the motionless body of Quyle inside the elevator with injuries to her body. The initial investigation revealed that Quyle reportedly received injuries to the back of the head, right ankle, and bruises to the body.

Quyle was transported to the Ambergris Hope Clinic in downtown San Pedro. But because of the severity of her injuries, she was airlifted to Belize City, where she later succumbed.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS