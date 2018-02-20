Scotiabank Belize announces closing of branch offices

Scotiabank Belize announced today that it will be closing its Spanish Lookout Branch effective April 20, 2018 and its Placencia Branch effective June 22, 2018.

Like any organization, Scotiabank continuously reviews its operations on a local and global scale to ensure we meet the needs of our customers while maximizing operational efficiencies.

Scotiabank is now focused on ensuring our customers are informed of these changes and guiding them through this process. We are also committed to supporting our employees through this transition while staying true to our principles of treating employees, fairly, equitably and with respect.

Scotiabank continues to see Belize and the Caribbean region as an important part of our international footprint and remain committed to Belize and the local community. We have a long history in Belize – 50 years – and we remain the pre-eminent bank in the Caribbean.

