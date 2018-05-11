Scotiabank donates computers to Holy Cross Anglican School

The Holy Cross Anglican Primary School in the San Mateo Area of San Pedro Town received two desktop computers courtesy of the Scotiabank San Pedro Branch on Wednesday, May 9th. Present to receive the donation was principal Rodney Griffith, and computer teacher Aaron Tomas.

San Pedro Branch manager Karim Arthurs told The San Pedro Sun that part of Scotiabank’s culture is giving back to the community. “We went around and looked at different schools that might need a little help, and during a community project we did at Holy Cross on Labour Day, we found out that they might be needing computers. So we sourced two computers which we are donating today,” said Arthurs. He added that the bank will continue looking for other opportunities to give back to San Pedro.

Principal Griffith said it is a welcome gift and he thanks Scotiabank for the generous donation and their continued relationship with the school. “The students are definitely benefitting, as the aim is to give them the proper resources for the betterment of their studies,” said Griffith. He also indicated that the school is always open to donations.

Holy Cross Anglican School officially opened on Monday, September 4, 2006, thanks to the dedication and missionary work of Francis and Vernon Wilson. The Wilsons moved to Panama in March 2011 to continue their missionary work.

