Atlantic Bank Limited installs a second ATM in San Pedro Town

As of Wednesday, August 22nd, San Pedro Town has a second Automated Teller Machine (ATM) for the local branch of Atlantic Bank Limited (ABL). The new ATM is located on Pescador Drive, at the main building.

With population growth, island customers have long been clamoring for another ATM to relieve the stress on the single ATM machine that ABL had. Customers had to wait in long lines – especially on pay day – sometimes only to find out that there is no cash left by the time it’s their turn. Even though customers can withdraw from inside the banks, the external ATMs target the residents and visitors who cannot access the bank until after hours.

Branch Manager Karen Lopez told The San Pedro Sun that with this new machine, ABL hopes to improve its service. “Residents have been waiting for an additional ATM for years and we are happy to have one now to help alleviate the situation.” Lopez also added that persons who live near Boca Del Rio can access their money via a machine known as ‘AtlaXpress’ located at Caye Value Shopping Center, instead of coming all the way downtown. “We also encourage residents/visitors to start using their cards when purchasing. Many of the stores on Ambergris Caye accept their cards,” said Lopez. She further shared that in the future they plan to install more external ATM’s on island.

Atlantic Bank Limited hopes that with this new external ATM, their customers can have a better banking experience.

