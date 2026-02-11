Palm Casino Cleared to Reopen After Court Overturns Shutdown

On February 11th, The Palm Casino in San Pedro received court approval to reopen after a government-ordered closure was ruled unlawful, marking a swift legal victory for the establishment. The closure stemmed from a government enforcement action on January 29th, which the casino owners challenged as procedurally flawed and unjustified.

A Belize court ordered the immediate reopening of the Palm Casino, overturning its forced shutdown. One of the casino’s managers confirmed the decision, stating the closure lacked legal basis. Exact details as to why officials ordered the initial shutdown were not shared; however, community concerns had previously been raised about the casino’s downtown location and limited parking.

Legal proceedings moved quickly, culminating in a February 11th ruling that found the shutdown violated regulatory protocols. Court documents reportedly noted insufficient evidence to justify the government’s action, clearing the way for the casino to reopen. The venue, located in the heart of San Pedro, has since resumed operations.

The Palm Casino first opened in mid-2023 on Pescador Drive in downtown San Pedro, introducing a new 24-hour gaming venue featuring slot machines, table games, a full bar, and entertainment. It quickly became one of the few casinos operating in the town centre, attracting both locals and visitors to its air-conditioned gaming space. The opening prompted community discussion at the time, including concerns about its proximity to public areas. According to a San Pedro Sun article published in June 2023, the town administration indicated that the casino would open temporarily and later relocate to a new resort north of San Pedro Town.

Before the recent shutdown, the Palm Casino operated under standard gaming licences issued by the San Pedro Town Council and national authorities. The abrupt closure drew local attention because the casino employs dozens of San Pedro residents and is a popular nightlife destination for locals and tourists alike.

In an exclusive interview, a Palm Casino manager shared, “We just came from court, and we are opening back up the casino as if nothing happened. We did not want to comment on the situation while we took the entire case to court. The court ruled that, on the 29th of January, when the casino was forced to close, it was unlawful. We will reopen as soon as staff come back in.”

While officials may appeal the ruling, San Pedro’s gaming scene appears set to rebound quickly for now.