Caye Note: Fundraiser for Baby Yareli Castillo

Please help us save a life. Yareli Castillo is 22-months-old, she has been diagnosed with Encephalitis. She has been in the hospital for the past three months, two of which she spent in a coma. The other was spent submitting to three surgeries; one in her throat and the other two in her stomach. Due to her surgeries she can’t get fed normally at the moment. She gets fed by a tube connected to her body and only liquid foods.

She’s has now been diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy (brain paralysis) and she needs another surgery urgently, and proper medical treatment. We are doing a fundraising B.B.Q sale on Sunday March 18th at Boca del Rio, we will be having chicken and ribs B.B.Q, iced cold beers and good music with Rompe Raja from 11AM until 6PM. Please stop by and help us save a little angel. For any donations or orders u can contact us at 664-5903 or 654-4031.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS