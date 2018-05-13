Obituaries: Hallie Stumpf and Christopher Charles Cantlon

Hallie Stumpf

Green Bay, Wisconsin, U.S.A – Hallie Stumpf, 80, beloved wife of Mr. Roy, entered Heaven’s gates on April 26, 2018. Hallie was born in a small log cabin in Cayuga, WI. She married Roy, her high school sweetheart, on September 8, 1956. Together they started life’s journey of dreams, love and happiness.

Hallie’s interests included family, gardening, reading, fishing, attending car shows and playing cards with “the girls” while feasting on the many snacks. She and Roy enjoyed travelling to special places that included Cayuga and their yearly winter trip to Belize.

To those who knew Hallie, they knew that if there was something to be done or maybe just needed someone to talk to, she was always there. She made sure others were well taken care of.

Hallie will be deeply missed by her husband Roy, of 61 years; two daughters, Mary Jean (Jim) Hujet and Barbara (Dave) Withbroe; son, Roy C. (Sarah) Stumpf; son-in-law, Mark Ernst; 10 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah (Stumpf) Ernst, who along with God is waiting to embrace her in eternal life.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.

Special thanks to the staff of Unity Hospice for the excellent care they gave Hallie in her time of need.

Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2018

Christopher Charles Cantlon



SEPTEMBER 21, 1989 ~ APRIL 25, 2018 (AGE 28)

Chris loved his friends, family and his animals. He loved Belize (just to visit, not to live) and Florida. He never wanted to be cold. Chris was a free spirit, a dreamer, and an entrepreneur above all things. He accomplished so many things in his short life. From conquering dyslexia and migraine headaches to making many wonderful friends even though his anxiety made it extremely difficult for him to meet people. His family believes that his friends will miss his great smile and laugh more and more as they age. Chris was a great friend to all he met and had many special friends that he loved dearly. A special place in his heart was held by Shari Rogers whom he referred to as his ‘second mom.” He loved you all.

Many thought he was just a dreamer because they could not see his visions. Ironically, his business relationships extended from Denver to Florida to Texas to Belize and New York. Few knew that he could retire at a young age because of his unique skills. He was not afraid to fail and pursued opportunity after opportunity. Over time his persistence brought success. His tenacity and insightful gifts brought the respect of many in the business community. One of his senior business mentors remarked…you have accomplished more than most 40 year olds. That mentor was 80 years old and worth 100 million dollars.

Chris is survived by this father Roger, mother Vicki, sister Lori and her two daughters, Nicole Anne and Kelly Victoria.

Full obituary and information can be found at https://www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com/tributes/Christopher-Cantlon

