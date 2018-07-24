Island players drafted for Belize’s U-15 Female National Team

On Monday, July 23rd, the Football Federation of Belize issued the names of players that will form Belize’s Under-15 Female National Team to participate in the upcoming Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) U-15 tournament. Among the selected players are San Pedro’s Dennisa Mairena and Tanya Teul (no image available).

The FFB selected the players from various football tournaments held across the country. The other players on the team include Georgelli Acosta, Shenda Casimiro, Shadette Lino, Rhea Gordon, Khalydia Velasquez, Jazanni Rodriguez, Aliya Herbert, Alahnie Bainton, Bernadine Zuniga, Roshany Narvaez, Tiana Rowley, Evania Sarceno, Jyselle, Conorque, Keonda Kayaba, Carlene Tillet, Janivi Quiroz, and Sulma Aguilar.

The players are to confirm their participation on Wednesday, July 25th at the FFB grounds in Belmopan City. The San Pedro Sun congratulates all the players that were selected and wishes them the best at the CONCAF tournament.

