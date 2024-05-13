SP BTIA announces second annual Beer Festival with Stew Chicken Rice & Beans Competition

Press Release – San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, Belize – May 9, 2024 – The Belize Tourism Industry Association San Pedro Chapter (SP BTIA) is excited to announce the second annual Beer Festival with Stew Chicken Rice and Beans competition. The fundraising event, co-sponsored by Bowen & Bowen, The San Pedro Town Council, and the Belize Tourism Board, will be from 5-11PM on Saturday, June 8th, at the Saca Chispas Field in downtown San Pedro. Proceeds will support the SP BTIA Tourism Information Center on Almond Street, with a percentage of the profits donated to the San Pedro Police Accommodation Renovation Project. The entrance fee is $5 per person 18 years and older; children are free. The festival will include music by DJ Smallz, live music by Coconut Trio, food and artisan vendors, children’s activities, fun competitions, and more. Bowen & Bowen will showcase various traditional and craft beers, including the seasonal Chocolate Stout. Adult beverages and soft drinks will also be available.

Three prominent island chefs will judge the popular Stew Chicken, Rice and Beans competition in a “blind taste test.” New to the competition this year is the addition of a coconut-themed dessert that embraces traditional recipes. The winner will receive a $500 grand prize and bragging rights as the best stew chicken chef on the island. Registration is $25 to enter the competition, and those who participate as a food vendor are automatically eligible to enter the competition should they choose.

In another competition, participants will identify beers by taste only. After a series of runoffs, a handful of winners will compete for the grand prize of a case of beer and gift certificates from local restaurants and bars.

Food and artisan vendors are invited to participate and will receive one table under a shared tent. Food vendor registration is $100, and artisan vendors are $50. Non-profit organizations wanting to share their information but not sell merchandise are invited to attend at $25 per table.

Businesses and groups can enjoy the comfort of “owning” a table for six people and have exclusive seating for the entire night for $300. Businesses are also invited to co-sponsor the event to help offset the expense of this fundraising event. Sponsor levels are $500 and $1000. Participating companies will have their logo included in publicity posters and mentioned in all press releases. A reserved table for six includes the $1000 sponsorship as a bonus.

Registration forms are available at Belize Coastal Real Estate (Sandy Point Realty) on the corner of Barrier Reef Drive and Buccaneer Street or at the main office at The Palms Oceanfront Suites on Coconut Drive next to Ramon’s Village or downloaded below. For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/spbtia/.

Click and print registration forms to particiapte. Return your completed form with registration fee to the above locations.