San Pedro Town Council recognizes the San Pedro BTIA Tourism Information Center on its first year of service

The San Pedro Belize Tourism Industry Association Chapter (SP BTIA) inaugurated its Tourism Information Center (TIC) a year ago on April 29th. Strategically located within the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex on Almond Street near the international water terminal and San Pedro Artisan Market, the center provides information to visiting tourists on the island. On Wednesday, May 17th, San Pedro Town Councilor Ernesto Bardalez and Mayor Gualberto’ Wally’ Nuñez presented a check in appreciation of the services the TIC provides to our visiting guests.

According to Bardalez, the support falls under his Tourism Portfolio. “You guys do so much already that we hope this donation helps,” he said. SP BTIA Chapter Chairwoman Tamara Sniffin graciously accepted the donation, stating, “We (SP BTIA) have worked hard to improve the tourism product and services here on the island, and we appreciate the support from the Town Council. Together we work to ensure that people visiting San Pedro have a memorable experience that brings them back again and again.”

Over the last year, statics gathered at the TIC show that 741 travelers visited the center. 45% enquired about island activities, including the San Pedro House of Culture and beaches, while 38% requested maps and directions. Other queries included tour information, dining, transportation, shopping, banking, and accommodations.

“As our SP BTIA membership grows, so do our services, and we plan this year to better accommodate those who work in the tourism industry and stakeholders by providing hospitality training and liaising more with the Belize Tourism Board. We are also planning a big fundraiser (to be announced) that we hope turns into an annual event,” Sniffin added.

The SP BTIA Tourism Information Center is open Monday through Saturday, 9AM-4:30PM. For more information about the SPBTIA TIC, please visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/spbtiatic or see the Belize Tourism Industry Association San Pedro Chapter on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/spbtia. For more information on becoming a member of the SP BTIA please email [email protected] or call 673-2842. The center is open Monday through Saturday, 10AM till 4PM.

The Belize Tourism Industry Association has Tourism Information Centers in Placencia, Orange Walk, Toledo, and Ambergris Caye, with plans to soon open ones in Dangriga, Hopkins, and Corozal.

