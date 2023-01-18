San Pedro BTIA chapter elects new board at Annual General Meeting

The island chapter of the Belize Tourism Industry Association San Pedro (BTIA) has a new Board of Directors. The new members were selected at the Black and White Garifuna Restaurant and Cultural Center during their annual general meeting on Tuesday, January 17th.

Past BTIA President and SP BTIA Chairwoman Melanie Paz opened the meeting and highlighted the efforts of the organization to continue promoting tourism on the island and looking after its members. Vice-Chairman-elect Nick Scavone also addressed the group, underscoring the actions of the present and past board members and recognizing Chairwoman re-elect Tamara Sniffin for her hard work and dedication to the San Pedro BTIA. Gratitude to the generous donors who have contributed to the chapter’s success was also extended.

One project mentioned was the opening of the Tourism Information Center next to the House of Culture building on Angel Coral Street. The information center provides walk-in visitors with tourism-related information and services San Pedro BTIA members offer. The center has brochures about places of interest on the island and QR Codes about San Pedro BTIA stakeholders. Visitors can connect with them for more information using these codes via their smartphones.



The formalities of the event ended with the selection of a new board. After a period of nominations, the new members of the board were announced. Past Chairwoman- Melanie Paz, Chairwoman – Tamara Sniffin, Vice Chairman – Nick Scavone, Treasurer – Brittney O’Daniel, Secretary – Merlin Kovach, Membership – Lisa Thomas, Tourism Information Center Director – Pete Davis and PR/Marketing – Laura Hammond Cochrane.

Following the vote of thanks by Paz, guests and BTIA members were treated to a cultural event. Garifuna drummers and dancers delighted everyone in attendance with cheerful drumming that encouraged many in the crowd to join in the dancing.

After a few years of dormancy, the San Pedro BTIA Chapter has been active since July 2015. Since 2015, it has been working to represent the tourism stakeholders on the island at the national level.

