Rickilee Response and Rescue Team donates to Hol Chan Marine Reserve

Press Release - Hol Chan Marine Reserve - May 2, 2019 - Hol Chan Marine Reserve has been working vigorously to step up its management effectiveness at the reserve through implementing better ease of access for visitors, proper mooring buoys systems and a 24-hour surveillance.

The Hol Chan Marine Reserve is pleased to announce that on April 30th 2019, it received a generous donation in the form of two surveillance & water rescue kits from the Rickilee Response and Rescue Team. Each kit includes water resistant handheld marine radio’s with GPS, two small water resistant rechargeable lights, one rechargeable spot light, throw rope pack, binoculars, whistle, two neck braces, CPR pocket mask and First aid packets.

This equipment will help to facilitate enforcement and monitoring at the marine reserve and as well as to provide assistance to visitors that may need it. Not only will this donation aid the rangers on the job but it also shows the commitment of Rickilee Response and Rescue team in ensuring the safety of all visitors and community members.

Hol Chan Marine Reserve extends the sincerest thanks to Ricklee Response and Rescue for their kind donation and looks forward to working along with them.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS