Healthy and affordable eating with Ms. Gotay Fruits, Vegetables and Groceries Shop

Since Ms. Gotay Fruits, Vegetables and Groceries Shop opened its doors in March of 2013, island residents and visitors have been enjoying fresh fruits, vegetables, and groceries at really affordable prices. New supplies arrive daily, from the basic local fruits like bananas, oranges, papayas and watermelons to imported apples, grapes and even exotic fruit like pomegranates, kiwi, strawberries and more. Ms. Gotay has made it her mission to provide her clients with a delicious variety. That includes a big selection in the vegetable department as well! Customers will not be surprised to find bundles of fresh asparagus alongside fresh callaloo! With the recent addition of a groceries section, Ms. Gotay Fruits, Vegetable and Groceries Shop has become a one-stop convenience store.

Ms. Gotay Shop is owned and operated by Shirley Gotay. She is originally from Nicaragua but has been living in San Pedro Town for the past 12 years. “The reason I started my fruits and vegetable shop was that I wanted to introduce island residents and visitors to a healthy and affordable lifestyle. Here in San Pedro, the cost of living is quite expensive and so are the fruits and vegetables. My shop caters for everyone on the island, as I believe I have the best (cheapest) prices in Town,” said Ms. Gotay. “I also began to sell groceries in my shop, as I saw the need to provide cheaper groceries for my customers.”

Throughout the year, Ms. Gotay hosts raffles on fruit and vegetable baskets as a way to give back to her loyal customers. The Shop also provides wholesale supplies to various resorts and businesses on the island. For fresh fruits, vegetables and groceries, you can swing by Ms. Gotay’s Shop, located on Lagoon Street in Boca Del Rio Area. It opens daily from 7AM to 8PM. For even more information on pricing (for retail or wholesale), you may call 615-3582.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS