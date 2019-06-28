Help Heal Humanity hosts innovative education session in San Pedro Town

Help Heal Humanity (HHH) held an Innovative Education session at the SunBreeze Hotel conference room in San Pedro Town on Tuesday, June 18th. Facilitated by Opher Brayer, the session saw the attendance of island educators, government representatives, and interested island residents. The session aimed to introduce local educators to the project, leading them to seek advanced methodology and subsequently be trained to implement it in their schools. They were further encouraged to engage with potential investors and local community leaders about creating the first local Technology and Science Hub of Research and Development here in Belize.

At 5:30PM, Brayer opened the session, stating that children need to be educated in a more advanced way, like the way the world is evolving. “You need to know what is happening in the world to be able to teach in an effective way to the children. According to research, by 2040, one billion people will lose their jobs, and one billion children are not prepared for this.” According to Brayer, children need to be trained in research, with a special emphasis on science, technology, and agriculture. Brayer, originally from Israel, believes that one of the main factors why his country is one of the wealthiest in the world is because of its focus on technology and science.

Brayer told The San Pedro Sun that he believes the session was beneficial to the educators, as the content and proposed innovation in education presented will encourage teachers to rethink education. “To be able to lead the kids to the future, the teachers will need 80 hours of training. With Opher's methodology, the teachers, administrators, principals, parents, and students can help the entire country of Belize to leapfrog into the future of education, where teachers prepare the students for the future, and not to the teacher's past,” he said.

Help Heal Humanity is an internationally registered charity mindfully designed to provide the world’s most at-risk populations with access to education, food, community, and love. They build the infrastructure, develop the programming, and foster the global connections necessary to support the agency and future of people in project countries. HHH aims to advance education in developing countries. So far, they have been successful in running education programs in Canada, the USA, and Spain. They have built and sustain a primary school in Haiti and are running food programs throughout the entire country. Through unconditional giving, Help Heal Humanity achieves its mission of empowering, inspiring, and loving those in need sustainably. HHH mission is to transform the education system in Belize into one that is accessible, inspirational, personalized, and therefore destined to create local and global leaders. They believe they can and will redefine the system of education in Belize by creating a new norm that nurtures students into adaptable, employable, inspired, and supported global citizens.

Their project in Belize is still in its initial planning phases, with partners across the globe working together to develop the new educational system upon which students will be guaranteed to thrive. The system that HHH is devoted to establishing will give every individual a new learning paradigm across elementary, high school, and adult apprenticeships. This multi-tiered curriculum is customized to the optimal learning modalities of the student as they evolve and work their way through their own learning processes. This means that every student will receive an education designed to develop their own specific skills, abilities, and gifts, rather than forcing a cookie-cutter education upon them. The program will develop and create a student who has self-determined an area of study that they can focus on all the way through to the apprenticeship stage. This will provide each student with 10,000 hours’ worth of practice to become an expert in their chosen field. “We envision these students, then working with entrepreneurs, governments, community members, and leaders to specialize their skills and deeply contribute to society. The end result of this new education system is the development of a new kind of graduate that is uniquely equipped to adapt, evolve, generate, and thrive not only in their current environment but also in the inevitable rapidly-changing global economy of the future,” states HHH.

