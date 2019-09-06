Blu Zen presents second phase of beachfront development in Caye Caulker

Tucked away on the northern side of Caye Caulker and facing the Belize Barrier Reef is the newly introduced real estate project named Blu Zen, which has completed the first of its three phases. On Friday, August 30th, a group of guests visited the beachfront development. They learned about its current finished premier facilities and amenities and were simultaneously introduced to the plans of Blu Zen’s second phase, capped off with an evening with food, drinks, and music.

The guests were given tours of the grounds and some of its lavish two-bedroom units. Phase One which includes a five-bedroom beach house, 22 two-bedroom condos, and two three-bedroom penthouses. The property also counts with a 50,000-gallon infinity pool overlooking the turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea. Perched in the middle of the property are a bar and restaurant.

The tour through the two-bedroom condos featured outstanding panoramic views. The units inside featured recessed LED lights with dimmers, quartz countertops, hardwood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, porcelain tiled floors, tinted impact glass doors and windows, high-efficiency air conditioning and luxury furniture. Other amenities include cable TV and high-speed internet.

According to the Managing Director, Douglas Singh, property owners have the choice to live in their condos or include them in the rental pool of Blu Zen. Singh mentioned that when the project is completed, they will be the largest facility in Caye Caulker, ready to rival the large ones on Ambergris Caye and Placencia. “This is a tremendous investment that I think will work well for Caye Caulker and the country,” said Singh. The second phase of Blu Zen was then introduced and will be constructed south of phase one.

Phase two will include 24 two-bedroom condos, two penthouses, a lap pool, gym, spa, a coffee and juice bar, and a mini-market. Construction in this second phase is expected to start in late September of this year. Among the guests during the launching of phase two, was Belize Tourism Board’s Director of Tourism, Karen Bevans. She was impressed with the property and shared a few words with the guests. “I must say that is right in line with the growth we see in tourism,” she said. Bevans emphasized that for the past three years, the country has seen double-digit growth in arrivals and Caye Caulker is the second highest visited destination in Belize.

The property has also adopted a green initiative and uses only bio-degradable materials at its bar and restaurant. They also use low energy technology and have fully solar-powered common areas. The final phase of the project will consist of 23 additional condos, a conference, and events catering center, pool, and a bar. It is expected that in three to four years, the entire development will be completed.

