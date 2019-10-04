San Pedro’s Ms. Evelia Paz receives George Price Service to the People Award

During the 69th celebration of the founding of the People’s United Party (PUP) on Saturday, September 28th in Belize City; San Pedro resident Evelia Paz received the 2019 George Price Service to the People Award for Belize Rural South (BRS) constituency. The award was presented to Ms. Paz by the PUP Party Leader John Briceno and PUP BRS Standard Bearer Andre Perez.

Perez shared with The San Pedro Sun that Ms. Paz was nominated for the George Price award for BRS for her dedication and solidarity with the PUP for many years. “We decided to nominate Ms. Evelia because she is a perfect example of a true PUP supporter. She has been supporting and dedicating her time to all party leaders like George Price, Said Musa, among others since the beginning of the party. This is to thank and acknowledge her for her support,” he said.

The celebration meeting saw the attendance of all 31 leaders of Belize’s constituency, where they discussed several important factors of the party. The George Price Service People Award is given to one member of each constituency throughout the country of Belize each year.

Ms. Paz is the second woman in San Pedro Town to receive this prestigious award for the BRS constituency after Patricia Marin was awarded in 2016. The San Pedro Sun joins the community in congratulating Ms. Paz for receiving the 2019 George Price Service to the People Award for BRS.

