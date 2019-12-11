Two San Pedro women featured in Belikin 2020 Calendar

The 2020 Belikin Beer Calendar has been released and among the beautiful Belizean models featured are two lovely young ladies from San Pedro Town. Daphney Vasquez and Ceana Bradley are Miss February and November respectively, and on Saturday, December 7th, they were the highlight at the calendar’s mini-launch party held at Sunset Lounge in downtown San Pedro.

The anticipated calendar was officially released in Belize City on Saturday, November 30th. The all-female calendar features Belizean beauties from across the country, thus, several mini-launches are held in different municipalities.

The event in San Pedro attracted dozens of fans who received a copy of the calendar after purchasing a six-pack of beer. Fans also had the opportunity to have their calendar signed by both Vasquez and Bradley and have pictures taken with the calendar models. The San Pedro Sun spoke to the ladies who shared their excitement. Bradley said that she is grateful for the opportunity and the trust from the whole crew behind the calendar’s production. “It was all very professional and they walked me through all of the preparation process for the photoshoot,” said Bradley. She encourages other island girls to take up the opportunity to represent the island in the annual publication.

Vasquez said that it had been her dream to be featured in the calendar. “I always wanted to be in the calendar and when I was accepted my dream came true,” she said. “It will be an experience that I will forever cherish, and I am thankful to Belikin for the opportunity,” Vasquez added that it was a fun experience modelling for such a professional production crew.

The calendar has been around without fail for over a decade, showcasing the best of Belizean beauties in swimsuits while promoting the beer as well. Each year, the Belikin team features a particular theme, and this time it featured the Stout Beer. This is one of the most popular beers among the Belikin family, thus it fit well in this year’s theme.

The Belikin team thanks everyone who came out to the mini-launch party. Interested candidates for the 2021 edition of the calendar are asked to be on the lookout for audition dates in February 2020. Belikin calendars are available at local Belikin distributors.

