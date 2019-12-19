See Belize Travel Channel officially launched

Belize now has a dedicated channel to promote the country as a travel destination for both locals and tourist. During a press conference held at the North Park Hotel in Belize City on Friday, December 6th, the Belize Tourism Board (BTB), the National Institute of Culture and History (NICH) and Color Blind Multimedia Productions (CBMP) announced the launch of ‘See Belize Travel Channel.” Aimed at showcasing the best Belize has to offer, the new channel is currently available for viewing on Channel 12 on Central Cable Vision (CCV), with a countrywide roll out coming soon.

Present at the conference was Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Honorable Manuel Heredia Jr., President of NICH, Sapna Budhrani, Director of Marketing and Industry Relations at BTB, Misty Michael, and Director of CBMP, Audrey Wallace. According to them “through original, authentic and high-quality video content, viewers will be able to truly hear, feel and See Belize.” The channel will feature locations from across Belize, highlight local food, wildlife and exclusive activities in the area. Through these videos’ visitors will become more informed on the particular area of travel they wish to go to as well as showcase the beauty of traveling within Belize to locals.

BTB will continue with its “Belize: A Curious Place” motto. According to Heredia, this channel will only add to BTB’s continued marketing efforts. He reassured at the conference that Belize remains as one of the Caribbean’s top tourism destinations. “Emerging trends in tourism require that we constantly seek out new and creative ways of capturing the attention of travelers. Heading into the new year, we will continue to development and improve the tourism industry for the benefit of Belize,” said Heredia.

Apart from promoting Belize as a leading tourism destination, the See Belize Travel Channel will act as a means of educating viewers on the culture and traditions that are upheld today in modern society across communities in Belize. To learn more on the channel visit and follow on Facebook @SeeBelizeChannel2019

