Premium Wines and Spirits introduce Santa Margherita Wines

A new line of wines was introduced at a wine mixer on Friday, January 24th at the Beach Dog Café inside Fido’s Bar and Restaurant. The event, organized by the San Pedro branch of Premium Wines and Spirits, delighted guests with a trio of Italian wines from the well-known Santa Margherita brand. These wines are now available for under $50BZ at the Premium Wines and Spirits establishments, with choices of Pinot Grigio-white, Prosecco and Chianti Classico-red.

The wine exhibit began shortly after 6:30PM, with invited guests introduced to Santa Margherita’s wines by the company’s Export Manager for the Caribbean, Matteo Di Donato. After he welcomed everyone, the tasting session began with the Prosecco. Di Donato explained that this wine is made from Prosecco grapes called ‘Glera’ and is turned into wine via a method known as Charmat sparkling. This process gives the wine approximately three atmospheres of pressure.

The second wine introduced was Pinot Grigio-white. According to Di Donatto, this is one of the favourite wines in many countries in the world and goes well with certain delicacies. “You can enjoy this wine with pasta, risotto, ceviche, salads, and fish among others,” Donatto said. These first two wines, which carry the Santa Margherita prefix, refer to the area between the Cinque Terre to the south and Genova to the north, in the middle of the Italian Riviera.

While guests enjoyed the wine sampling, they were served refreshments to go along with the wines. As they mingled, Di Donatto then announced the third and last wine of the evening. He explained that the Chianti Classico, a rich red, is popular at weddings and it is good to accompany cheese and meats. As everyone was given a glass of Chianti Classico, they also enjoyed a cheesy bite, along with some delicious meatballs.

Each of the wines received good critiques from the attendees, who spoke of its smooth and well-balanced delicate notes. Di Donatto said that Santa Margherita wines are exported to many countries in Latin America and the Caribbean and that their new expansion now includes Belize. He is happy to bring some of the best Italian wines to Belize, which will be exclusively distributed by Premium Wines and Spirits.

Managing Director of Premium Wines and Spirits, Richard Price added that he is proud to bring this product to their customers. He added that they offer a variety of Pinot Grigios, but the Santa Margherita Prosecco and Chianti Classico are the newest in Belize, which is now available at their branches in San Pedro Town and Belize City.

Premium Wines and Spirits in Belize City is located at 166 Newtown Barracks and be reached at phone number 223-4984. In San Pedro, they are located on Barrier Reef Drive, outside of Fido’s, and orders can be made by calling 226-3700. They open every day but Sunday.

