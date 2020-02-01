Drinks Ahoy: Salty Anchor Marina Bar is Open!

At noon on Wednesday, January 29th, the Salty Anchor Marina Bar officially opened its doors to the public. Located in the San Pedrito Area on Third Street Peninsula, the bar is nestled near the lagoon and provides the perfect ambiance for lounging.

For their grand opening event, Salty Anchor provided a free shuttle service via the Coconut Shuttle from the Sunset Boardwalk Pier. Guests could enjoy a quick five-minute ride that took them directly to the unique docking space offered by Salty Anchor. It’s one of their main attractions, and the management hopes that fishermen will take advantage of the dock slips available to stop by and have a cold one or two. Guests can also get to the bar via road.

Highlighting the inaugural day was live music provided by singer-songwriter, Kelly McGuire and the Texan band Southern Disposition. The full house of guests enjoyed an array of sounds that ranged from Country to Bluesy Rock.

The management and staff of the Salty Anchor are excited to welcome you to enjoy the relaxing vibes. Seating ranges from intimate tables and chairs to a crowd-pleasing lounge area, and outside deck seating can be under shade or in the sunshine. Dock slips for boaters are set and ready to welcome guests.

Salty Anchor Marina Bar is now open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11AM -8PM. They can be contacted via their business page on Facebook.

