COVID-19 cases on the rise again; Omicron variant not yet detected

The number of COVID-19 infections is beginning to increase as the daily reports show more positive cases over recoveries. In San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, the number of infected persons raises eyebrows among the island’s health sector. There were 19 reported cases over the long weekend, and the latest report is again showing double digits. Despite the increase in cases, the COVID-19 variant Omicron has not yet been detected.

According to Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II personnel, tourists, and islanders working in the tourism industry are the majority testing positive. Although Omicron has not been identified in any of the latest patients, doctors continue to test for this variant. Dr. Joshua A. Canul advises San Pedranos not to bring down the guard during these festive days and continue abiding by the COVID-19 health protocols established by the Ministry of Health and Wellness. People should continue wearing their face masks, sanitizing their hands, practicing social distancing, and not engaging in large gatherings or private parties. Because many tourists and employees of the tourism industry have tested positive for Covid, everyone is reminded to follow these safety protocols while at their respective workplaces.

On the island, the vaccination sites continue to open Monday to Thursday from 1-3PM, and Fridays 8AM to noon. There is also a swabbing site by the Roman Catholic Church for asymptomatic patients and people who have been in contact with someone testing positive. This swabbing center opens Monday to Friday 8AM to 2PM, except for this Friday, December 31st.

The recent reports of Covid in San Pedro make the island one of the highest areas in the country with an increasing rate of infections. Hoteliers, restauranteurs, and tour guides are advised to be an example to their guests while encouraging them to follow the health protocols.

