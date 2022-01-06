MOHW introduces new guidelines on isolation period for COVID-19 patients

With the Omicron COVID-19 variant in Belize, the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) updated its national guidelines on the isolation period for primarily asymptomatic COVID-19 patients. According to the ministry, in accordance with the World Health Organization protocol, the isolation period will be reduced from 14 to ten days for the public and from ten to seven days for healthcare workers and other essential officers starting from the screening date on which they persons tested positive for the virus.

Other patients who qualify under these new regulations have passed three consecutive days without symptoms. Patients who do not need to be on specific recovery medication, for example, fever, also fall under these new guidelines.

In an official note released on Wednesday, January 5th, the MOHW also spoke about those patients with severe symptoms. Anyone experiencing moderate to severe symptoms will need an extension of isolation time. This should be determined by medical personnel, and patients who may require additional tests for clearance will have the option to get a rapid test on the seventh and tenth day at no extra cost.

The government seeks to minimize efforts and time lost in asymptomatic patients or those experiencing a mild form of COVID-19. The public is informed that only a medical officer may determine isolation periods for anyone testing positive for the disease.

San Pedranos are encouraged to follow all preventative health protocols- proper hand hygiene, social distancing, wearing face masks in public areas, and vaccination. These measures reduce the spread of the virus and protect those most at risk.

The San Pedro Lions Den on Barrier Reef Drive hosts the island’s vaccination center Monday to Thursday 1:30-3PM and Friday 8:30AM-2PM. Adjacent to the catholic church by the central park, a testing center for asymptomatic persons offers this service at no cost Monday to Friday, 8AM to 2PM. Individuals experiencing symptoms can visit the flu clinic at Mar de Tumbo, open from 8AM to 2PM Monday to Thursday. On Friday it opens 8-11:30AM.

