BTB welcomes Kanye West to Belize

American rapper, songwriter, record producer, fashion designer, and entrepreneur Kanye (Ye) West arrived in Belize on Wednesday, December 29th, accompanied by music executive James Prince (J, Prince). The duo was welcomed to the country by the Director of Tourism in the Belize Tourism Board (BTB), Evan Tillett.

According to BTB, J. Prince has openly expressed his love for Belize, describing the Jewel as a place ‘close to heaven.’ The BTB wished Prince and West a fruitful, enjoyable, and memorable vacation in Belize on behalf of the country. They are reportedly staying at an island near Ambergris caye.

West, 44, is one of the world’s best-selling music artists, with over 160 million records sold. The American star has won 22 Grammy Awards, the joint tenth-most of all time, including the Billboard Artist Achievement Award. West also has a joint-record three Brit Awards for Best International Male Solo Artist and the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Among other awards, in 2005- and 2015-Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world. According to Forbes, West is a billionaire with an estimated net worth of $1.8 billion as of 2021.

