Courts Belize opens branch in San Pedro

On Monday, December 19th, Courts Belize Ltd store officially anchored on La Isla Bonita and opened its branch in San Pedro Town on Coconut Drive. Their unmistakable yellow color and the large letter COURTS welcomed hundreds of islanders visiting the new store offering unmatchable deals and giveaways.

The available deals include 20% off on credit purchases 18 + month accounts with a $0 deposit. There is flexibility to make the first payment after 90 days. All cash purchases get a 10% discount. However, more hot deals warrant a visit to the store for viewing and further information from the San Pedro branch staff.

Other hot deals include up to 70% off select mattresses, low prices on TVs, and savings on sofa sets and gymnasium equipment, along with great savings on appliances such as Frigidaire and Mabe brands. Courts remind customers that when shopping with them, they can win $10,000 in cash. Other products in the store with discounts include laptop computers, cellular phones, kitchen appliances, furniture, and different home products. These deals are available throughout this week.

The first customers visiting on Monday had the chance to win fabulous giveaways and were treated to snacks and refreshments. Their opening hours are Monday through Friday, 8AM to 6PM, and they open until midday on Saturday.

Courts have branches throughout the Caribbean, and its name is synonymous with quality, affordable furniture and appliances, flexible credit options, and innovative marketing promotions. The popular regional store currently operates 93 stores in 11 Caribbean countries. These countries include Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia, and Trinidad and Tobago.

