Passing of Retired CCJ Judge, Mr. Justice Jacob Wit

Belize City, January 18th, 2024- Chief Justice, the Hon. Mde. Louise Esther Blenman, of the Senior Courts of Belize, on behalf of the Judiciary of Belize, expresses deep sorrow on the news of the passing of retired Judge of the Caribbean Court of Justice, Mr. Justice Jacob Wit, on January 16th, 2024. Mr. Justice Wit was a member of the inaugural bench of our apex court. Justice Wit is widely recognized for his outstanding legal acumen, with specific expertise in civil law, and for his excellent contribution to the development of jurisprudence not only in Belize, but also throughout the wider Caribbean region.

Additionally, Justice Wit was the Deputy Chairman of the CCJ Academy for Law, which is the educational branch of the Caribbean Court of Justice. The CCJ Academy for Law coordinates seminars, conferences and workshops to improve judicial administration, and to encourage judicial best practices regionally, which have been enlightening. The Chief Justice, Hon. Mde. Louise Esther Blenman, together with the Hon. Mr. Justice Cumberbatch and Hon. Mr. Justice Pilgrim, were grateful to have recently attended the CCJ Academy for Law 7th Biennial Law Conference in October 2023, which was entitled ‘Criminal Justice Reform In The Caribbean: Achieving A Modern Criminal Justice System’. Arising from this highly successful conference was the adoption of the Needham’s Point Declaration, which embodies the collective commitment to improving criminal justice and contains best practices and recommended actions for achieving criminal justice reform in the Caribbean. The Senior Courts of Belize, seeks to honor the legacy of the late Justice Wit by ensuring the operationalization of the Needham’s Point Declaration through the newly formed Criminal Justice Board of Belize.

Chief Justice, the Hon. Mde. Louise Esther Blenman, on behalf of the Judiciary of Belize, extends sincere condolences to his beloved wife, Mrs. Sheila Wit, the family of the late Justice Wit, as well as to the President, Judges and staff of the Caribbean Court of Justice.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS