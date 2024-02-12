Meet Alexia Villanueva: SPSUN’s newest reporter!

The San Pedro Sun is pleased to announce that Ms Alexia Villanueva has been hired as our new Junior Reporter. We welcome her to our staff of professionals and look forward to working with her. Connect with Alexia Villanueva via email at [email protected].

My name is Alexia Leonie Villanueva; I am writing to express my utmost gratitude to The San Pedro Sun News Paper for hiring me as their new News Reporter/ Content Creator. I am 24 years old and originally from Orange Walk Town but have lived in San Pedro for two years. My hobbies and interests are reading, writing, traveling, and meeting new people. As a News Reporter for The San Pedro Sun, I plan to be as involved as possible with the community and the activities on our beautiful island home. Although it may seem daunting, venturing out into the world to pursue my dreams and aspirations is one of the most rewarding things I can do. With courage and determination as a young Belizean citizen who loves to put down my feelings, interests, and other things in mind through writing, it is also part of my voice where I can reach many people at once without necessarily meeting them. I discovered that I loved writing and reading stories when I was young. I always felt an inner desire to have people reading captivating stories written by me. This is when I decided that I loved writing and would pursue it one day, so I am very grateful that I have this great opportunity to showcase my talent and creativity. I am excited to contribute my skills to the team and community. When I am not writing, I love to swim and take my furry friends for a beach walk in my free time. I also love to enjoy the tropical scene of La Isla Bonita, explore new places, go on fishing trips, and just be around the island.