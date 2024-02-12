Meet Alexia Villanueva: SPSUN’s newest reporter!
Monday, February 12th, 2024
The San Pedro Sun is pleased to announce that Ms Alexia Villanueva has been hired as our new Junior Reporter. We welcome her to our staff of professionals and look forward to working with her. Connect with Alexia Villanueva via email at [email protected].
My name is Alexia Leonie Villanueva; I am writing to express my utmost gratitude to The San Pedro Sun News Paper for hiring me as their new News Reporter/ Content Creator. I am 24 years old and originally from Orange Walk Town but have lived in San Pedro for two years. My hobbies and interests are reading, writing, traveling, and meeting new people. As a News Reporter for The San Pedro Sun, I plan to be as involved as possible with the community and the activities on our beautiful island home. Although it may seem daunting, venturing out into the world to pursue my dreams and aspirations is one of the most rewarding things I can do. With courage and determination as a young Belizean citizen who loves to put down my feelings, interests, and other things in mind through writing, it is also part of my voice where I can reach many people at once without necessarily meeting them. I discovered that I loved writing and reading stories when I was young. I always felt an inner desire to have people reading captivating stories written by me. This is when I decided that I loved writing and would pursue it one day, so I am very grateful that I have this great opportunity to showcase my talent and creativity. I am excited to contribute my skills to the team and community. When I am not writing, I love to swim and take my furry friends for a beach walk in my free time. I also love to enjoy the tropical scene of La Isla Bonita, explore new places, go on fishing trips, and just be around the island.
Please help support Local Journalism in Belize
For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.Click to Donate
Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS