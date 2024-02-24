What’s New: Tacos la Diosa brings Mexican eats to the island

Located just off the roundabout in downtown San Pedro, Tacos la Diosa is one of the newest eateries on the island. This outdoor restaurant specializes in unique yet traditional Mexican-style tacos and accompaniments. Located on Sandpiper Street, the restaurant is just west of the roundabout and a few steps from the Boca del Rio beach. Tacos la Diosa, owned by island local Kristi Gonzalez, has a great atmosphere, delicious food, and refreshing drinks.

The restaurant offers a small but curated menu of Mexican-inspired appetizers, tacos, Agua Frescas, and tequila-based cocktails. They serve lunch and dinner in their lush garden designed to keep the Mexican theme alive that twinkles with a lighted ambiance in the evenings.

The food is prepared fresh, and the varied tastes of the different taco toppings make for a great bite. Guests can enjoy favorites like guacamole, salsa, and queso fundido, which is melted cheese topped with crispy fried sausage and served with chips as an appetizer.

Taco options include chicken, skirt steak, Mexican chorizo, al pastor (pork marinated in pineapple and adobo), carnitas (shredded pork confit), or shrimp. The tacos are served on yellow corn tortillas that are heated to order and filled with your choice of protein. You can order four tacos or singles topped with onion and cilantro. Two sauces accompany the tacos: spicy red and milder green salsa. The carnitas tacos have quickly become a house favorite, as the pork is tender and flavorful. The sauces are full of flavor and add the extra kick (if needed) to the tasty tacos.

If you are looking for other options, Tacos la Diosa also offers a tasty Sopa de Tortillas and Gringas, which are flour tortillas with melted cheese and your choice of taco meat. The restaurant is working on vegetarian options to add to the menu soon.

Guests can pair their meal with a refreshing horchata, cucumber lime, or Jamaica (hibiscus) Agua Fresca. Or, if you want to add some tequila to your meal, choose from a classic, cucumber, or hibiscus margarita or maybe a Paloma or a Tequila Sunrise? Wine and sangria are also offered, along with beer and popular spirits.

Tacos la Diosa offers excellent customer service, tasty, unique tacos, and incredible flavors, all at affordable prices. You can find them on Facebook and Instagram under the username @tacosladioasa. Eat-in or take-out, walk-ins, or reservations are welcome.

Tacos la Diosa is open from 12PM to 9PM from Tuesdays to Thursdays and from 12PM to 11PM on Fridays and Saturdays.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS