Island Customer Drives Away with new Golf Cart in Caribbean Tire Raffle

Tim Jeffers of San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, walked away with a brand new Marshell electric golf cart after being announced the winner of Caribbean Tire’s Christmas raffle held on December 12th. Caribbean Tire, which officially opened its San Pedro branch on October 24th, partnered with Valvoline to host a raffle for island customers, offering a chance to win a new golf cart during the Christmas season.

Customers received a raffle ticket for every $100 spent between October 24th and December 10th. The raffle drawing took place at the company’s branch north of San Pedro Town shortly after 12:30PM. Caribbean Tire’s Oscar Quiroz wished participating customers the best of luck as he, along with branch General Manager Kelvin Aguilar, prepared to announce the winner. With the assistance of another employee, the winning ticket was drawn from a small barrel, and Jeffers was declared the winner.

Aguilar immediately contacted Jeffers, who arrived at the store within minutes to receive the keys to his new golf cart. Jeffers expressed disbelief and excitement upon learning he had won. He shared that he has lived in San Pedro for nearly 32 years and recalled that electric golf carts were once the only option on the island. He also spoke about the benefits of electric carts. “We did not have gas golf carts, but I think electric vehicles might be really good for San Pedro,” he said. “One thing that is great about electric golf carts is no noise pollution.”

Jeffers added that he has always enjoyed shopping at Caribbean Tire and welcomed the opening of its San Pedro branch. “I am a tire guy,” he remarked.

The San Pedro Caribbean Tire location is the company’s ninth branch nationwide. The Belizean company is known for its wide selection of tires and its signature line of professional INGCO tools. Caribbean Tire also offers alignment services for golf carts and vehicles, basic vehicle maintenance, Valvoline lubricants, and a full range of automotive services. Additional services include tire repairs, oil and filter changes, and battery inspections. The company also carries heavy-duty lubricants for machinery and marine engines, including two-cycle marine outboard oils.

On behalf of management, Quiroz and Aguilar thanked customers for their continued support and announced additional giveaway events. They also extended warm wishes to customers for a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

