Castillo’s Hardware Christmas Raffle Draws Five Lucky Winners

Castillo’s Do It Best Hardware Limited held its annual Christmas raffle for customers on Friday, December 19th, awarding five exciting prizes. In the weeks leading up to the draw, thousands of raffle tickets were placed in a barrel, with customers earning entries for every purchase or account payment.

The raffle was broadcast live online via Reef TV and featured Miss San Pedro, Miley Chi, who drew the five winning tickets. Before the draw, owner Alfonso Castillo shared brief words of appreciation with customers and supporters tuning in to the live feed.

Following his remarks, the barrel was turned, and the drawing commenced, starting with the fifth prize. Isabella Li was the first winner, taking home an Igloo Glide two-wheel white cooler. The fourth prize, ten gallons of Do It Best paint, was won by Timothy Roaches. Isabella Hernandez claimed the third prize, a five-burner stainless steel and black 52-inch butane gas grill.

Second prize, a 55-inch Samsung Smart UHD 4K television, was awarded to Lupita Dominguez. The grand prize—a 16-cubic-foot Whirlpool refrigerator—was won by Marisela Marin.

Mrs. Elida Castillo congratulated all the winners and expressed gratitude to everyone who participated in this year’s raffle. “It is with great appreciation that we present these prizes to you all today. Thank you for your support and confidence in Castillo’s Hardware,” she said. She also acknowledged the company’s staff and business partners for their continued support of the island-based business.

Castillo’s Do It Best Hardware Limited extended congratulations to all the winners and wished customers and the wider community a prosperous 2026.