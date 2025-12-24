San Pedro Town Council Hosts Annual Christmas Toy Giveaway

The San Pedro Town Council hosted its annual Christmas toy giveaway on December 23rd at Central Park in San Pedro Town, Belize, bringing smiles to dozens of children and families during the holiday season. The event began at 10AM and continued until all toys were distributed. Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nunez, along with reigning Miss San Pedro Miley Chi, led the distribution, inviting families to collect free toys for their children.

Council members were stationed throughout the park, handing out toys directly to the children, who eagerly selected their favorites amid a festive and cheerful atmosphere. The initiative forms part of the Town Council’s long-standing tradition of giving back to the community during the Christmas season, with a focus on supporting children and families in need.

The giveaway also served as a reminder of the importance of community solidarity during the holidays. Preparations for the event included collecting and organizing toys in advance, with council members and volunteers working together to ensure a smooth distribution. The presence of the mayor and Miss San Pedro added to the excitement for the young recipients.

Mayor Nunez emphasized the importance of looking out for one another, especially during the Christmas season. “My main message to the public is that we need to look after one another, especially in times like right now. Christmas is a time for family, for friendship, to get together and enjoy. Let’s look after our neighbors. Let’s be a community,” he said.

Ms. San Pedro Miley Chi, who assisted with the distribution, shared her joy in participating. “It’s been fun seeing all these kids come for toys. It reminds me of when I was a baby,” she said, encouraging others “to try and give back to the community that helps you so much.”

With toys quickly running out, the event highlighted the continued need for such initiatives and reaffirmed the council’s commitment to maintaining the toy giveaway as an annual tradition that uplifts less fortunate families during the holidays.