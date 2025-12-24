An Island Tradition: Christmas Lighted Boat Parade

The Christmas season is a festive time in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, eagerly anticipated by both islanders and visitors. One of the most popular holiday events is the annual Christmas Lighted Boat Parade, which this year took place on December 20th along the eastern shores of La Isla Bonita.

Hundreds of spectators gathered along beaches and docks to admire the brightly lit and elaborately decorated vessels. The parade over the Caribbean Sea began shortly after 5:30PM from the Central Park beach. From a sailing pirate ship to an octopus, a Christmas tree, a sleigh with reindeer, and large glowing fish, each boat reflected the hard work, dedication, and creativity of its participants.

The illuminated vessels travelled south past the Alaia Beach Hotel before looping back north. They passed Central Park once more, continued along the coastline by Grand Caribe, and concluded this year’s route in front of Central Park.

In previous years, prizes and awards were presented at the end of the parade. However, that tradition has since changed, as participants no longer compete for prizes. One of the organizers, Elito Arceo, explained that the event is not intended as a competition but rather to highlight the island’s Christmas spirit. “We do this for the love of our community and to add to the joy of the season’s festivities,” he said.

One tourist who viewed the parade from the Municipal Dock noted that events like this help bring families and friends together during the festive season. “I am happy to have been able to witness this colourful and creative event during my vacation,” the visitor said, while commending the organizers.

Arceo and the organizing team thanked everyone who participated in this year’s parade and noted that the event will return in 2026. The Christmas Lighted Boat Parade has been a cherished island tradition for nearly two decades, with the first parade held in December 2006.